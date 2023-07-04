Child dies after being struck by vehicle in St. Thomas
The St. Thomas Police Service (STPS) has revealed a child has been killed and several other people injured after a vehicle struck a number of pedestrians.
Police said in total, five people were hit by the pickup truck travelling west on Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing, around 5 p.m. Tuesday after the driver allegedly lost control and jumped the curb.
A child was pronounced dead at the scene. One adult was taken to hospital in London, Ont. with serious injuries, and three others were taken to a hospital in St. Thomas for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Samantha Wakefield, the media relations officer for STPS, said the driver of the vehicle has been arrested, “The driver of the red pickup truck has been arrested for impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm and is being held in police custody.”
The investigation is in its early stages, and no further details are available at this time.
