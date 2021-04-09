A chill hangs in the air after Thursday showers: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Temperatures bounce back into the afternoon, as we expect to push back into the double digits today.

Tomorrow will be a carbon copy as far as the mercury goes, but the winds of change will be blowing, leaving us with a much colder Sunday – and the prospect of flurries heading into next week.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Sunny

High: 12

Evening: 11

Saturday –Partly Sunny

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 14

Sunday –Light Snow

Morning Low: -1

Afternoon High: 3