A chilly Halloween forecast in Windsor-Essex
There's a chance of flurries for trick-or-treaters in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday evening.
Increasing cloud cover during the day comes with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a wind chill of minus 6 in the morning.
As candy gathering hours approach, the sky remains cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of minus 2.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. 30 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 6 this morning.
Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 30 percent chance of flurries this evening. Low minus 2.
Wednesday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 7. Wind chill minus 7 in the morning.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 10.
Saturday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.
Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 11.
