A chilly start to the day Tuesday! But it won’t last long.

A frostbite advisory is in effect, the temperature -19 C but feeling much colder, with wind chill feeling -30.

It will be a sunny and windy day today, with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. The high will be minus 5.

Overnight, snow is on the way, and could be heavy at times- Ottawa could see 5 to 10 cm. The low will be minus 6.

Wednesday with be cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries, high plus 2.

Thursday expect more sun and a mild temperature of minus 3.

A similar day on Friday, sunny and a high of minus 3.