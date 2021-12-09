A Christmas activity that's sure to float your boat in Victoria's Inner Harbour

Get your cameras out, dress warm and be ready to have some fun; the return of a holiday tradition is set to make waves around Victoria’s Inner Harbour, including something new for families to enjoy.

Victoria Harbour Ferry is back with its famous Santa Ballet, choreographed on the water to the music of the Nutcracker, and it’s free for all to watch.

“This charming holiday tradition is our signature seasonal event,” says Barry Hobbis, general manager for Victoria Harbour Ferry.

“We are thrilled to be able to present these performances again.”

The festively illuminated pickle boats will perform a nightly intricate dance in front of the Steamship Terminal near the B.C. Legislature, starting at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 to 20.

In addition to the Santa Ballet, the company has also added what it hopes will become a new family friendly tradition: a Sleigh Boat Ride.

“The sleigh boat ride, you’ll jump aboard the boat, get a little tour around and see all the Christmas lights from the Inner Harbour,” says Tianda Harris, the sales and marketing manager for Victoria Harbour Ferry.

“There’s a special rendition of the Night Before Christmas, Victoria Harbour Ferry style. We will also do a quick stop at fisherman’s wharf, where guests will get to enjoy a hot chocolate and churros from Puerto Vallarta Amigos before boarding the boat back to the Empress dock and listening to some Christmas carols along the way.”

The Sleigh Boats have been winterized, have seat cushions and are heated for comfort.

The festive boat tours run from Dec. 11 to 23, with sailings at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

There is a cost to the Sleigh Boat ride and reservations are required. Tickets are available on the Victoria Harbour Ferry website.

“Overall, it’s just a really good family activity,” says Harris.

You can also bring a non-perishable food item for the Rainbow Kitchen or make a cash donation and receive a complimentary Water Taxi Coupon. Multiple non-perishable items are accepted, but only one coupon per person will be given out.