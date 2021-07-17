A cloudy and humid Saturday in the forecast for Ottawa

You will need to bring the umbrella if you're going out in Ottawa this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday as Ottawa marks the first weekend in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, easing restrictions further on several activities.

The forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day on Saturday with a chance of showers this afternoon. The high will be 24 C today, with the humidex it will feel like 28 degrees.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 24 C, with the humidex it will feel like 29 degrees.

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Monday. The high will be 30 C.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.