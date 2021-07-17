A cloudy and humid Saturday in the forecast for Ottawa
You will need to bring the umbrella if you're going out in Ottawa this weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for a chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday as Ottawa marks the first weekend in Step 3 of Ontario's reopening plan, easing restrictions further on several activities.
The forecast calls for a mostly cloudy day on Saturday with a chance of showers this afternoon. The high will be 24 C today, with the humidex it will feel like 28 degrees.
Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 17 C.
Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. High of 24 C, with the humidex it will feel like 29 degrees.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Monday. The high will be 30 C.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for July 19, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, July 19.
-
Nikka Yuko garden seeing plenty of local traffic, events selling outStaff at the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden in Lethbridge are happy to see an influx of visitors after a roller coaster of a year in 2020.
-
Crews battle large Innisfil house fireFire crews spent hours battling a large house fire in Innisfil on Sunday night.
-
Restoration work to begin Monday following Pembina Highway water main breakDelays are expected to last into at least Monday following a major water main break on Pembina Highway.
-
Latin Festival a success, more festivals to come: OrganizersThe Southern Alberta Ethnic Association hosted its first festival in over a year and it was a success, according to organizers.
-
Manitoba government is 'rewriting history,' former senior bureaucrat saysTwo Indigenous men have quit their positions on Manitoba economic development boards in the wake of controversial remarks by Premier Brian Pallister and a cabinet minister.
-
Two separate Toronto stabbings send two men to hospitalTwo men were seriously wounded in two separate stabbings in Toronto Sunday evening.
-
Remote B.C. First Nation celebrates arrival of clean tap waterFor 20 years, the Lhoosk'uz Dené First Nation has been trucking in bottled water. Now, thanks to a partnership with experts at the University of British Columbia, those days are over.
-
Hospital staff shortages continue: Grey Nuns in Edmonton faces reduced service levelsThe Grey Nuns Hospital in Edmonton is now the latest in a string of health care facilities in Alberta facing bed closures or service reductions.