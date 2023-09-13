A cloudy and humid Wednesday in Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be a cloudy and humid Wednesday in the national capital.
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22 C, with the humidex making it feel like 26 degrees.
Cloudy tonight. Low 8 C.
Thursday will be overcast. High 18 C.
Sunshine will return for the final weekend of summer.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 23 C.
Saturday will be sunny with a high of 24 C.
The outlook for Sunday calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 22 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 20 C and a low of 10 C.
-
P.E.I. RCMP make 2 arrests for impaired driving in separate incidentsTwo men are facing impaired driving charges after two separate single-vehicle crashes in Queens County, P.E.I. Tuesday.
-
B.C. aware of dike problems before catastrophic flooding, documents showOfficials with the B.C. government and the City of Merritt were aware of significant problems with dikes for several years before a series of atmospheric rivers flooded the community, documents show.
-
Bradford park renaming and dedication ceremony planned in honour of slain officerThe Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury invites the community to an official park renaming and dedication ceremony in honour of slain South Simcoe police Constable Devon Northrup.
-
Sask. man reunites grandma with treasured 1979 Chevy SilveradoA Prince Albert man has gone the distance to deliver a birthday present to his gr
-
New program in Edmonton uses VR to help neurodivergent people navigate the workplaceA new program at NorQuest College is using virtual reality to try and get more neurodiverse people into the workforce.
-
Suspicious fire forces family of 7 out of Athabasca home: RCMPA fire that forced a family of seven out of their home in Athabasca, Alta., is suspicious, RCMP said.
-
London Knights, Hunter family mourn loss of Richard HunterThe London Knights are mourning the loss of Richard Hunter, father of owners Mark and Dale, on Wednesday.
-
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer to unveil fall COVID-19 plan as infections, hospitalizations tick upwardOntario Chief Medical Officer of Health Kieran Moore is set to unveil a 'COVID-19 Fall Preparedness Plan' later this week following an uptick in infections in the province.
-
Private info of 300 people breached in municipal phishing attack in North BayThe names and other personal information of 300 customers was breached in a phishing attack in North Bay on Wednesday.