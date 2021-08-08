Heat Warning issued for Ottawa: It will feel like 40 degrees Monday and Tuesday

A Heat Warning has been issued for Ottawa, with hot and humid air moving into the region for the start of the new work week.

Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with the humidex expected to make it feel like 40 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

"Hot and humid tropical air is on the way," said Environment Canada in a statement Sunday afternoon.

"Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will soar into the low 30s. Warm temperatures are expected both Monday and Tuesday nights, with temperatures likely only briefly reaching the low 20s overnight."

Environment Canada says the heat may last into mid-week in Ottawa, but there is some uncertainty with the long-range forecast.

The forecast calls for mainly cloudy in Ottawa Sunday evening, with a chance of showers early this evening. The low will be 19 C.

Monday will be mainly sunny with a high of 31 C. The humidex will feel like 39 degrees.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. High 30 C.

There is a chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year in Ottawa are a high of 26 C and a low of 15 C.

TIPS TO STAY COOL

Ottawa Public Health offers the following tips to stay cool.

Drink plenty of fluids throughout the day, preferably water and limit or avoid caffeine and alcohol

Avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity

Limit or avoid direct exposure to the sun

Dress in light and loose-fitting clothing and wear a hat with ventilation holes when in the sun

Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location if available

Never leave children, the elderly or pets unattended in a car, even with the windows open

Take frequent cool showers or baths

You can cool off at the following locations:

HOT AUGUST

Environment Canada's monthly forecast is calling for a hot August in Ottawa.

The four-week temperature forecast for Aug. 9 to Sept. 6 calls for above-normal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.