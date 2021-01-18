A cloudy sky will hang overhead as Ottawa cleans out from a blast of winter weather.

Environment Canada says 21 cm of snow fell on Ottawa on Saturday. The City's road crews have been out clearing the snow. A winter street-parking ban that was in place since 7 p.m. Saturday was lifted shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday.

The previous record at the Ottawa airport for Jan. 16 was 12.7 cm, set in 1943.

In Sunday's forecast, no major snowfall is expected. Some periods of light snow are expected until noon and after that, just a cloudy sky lingers, with a high of 0°C and a wind chill of minus 8.

Expect an overcast sky tonight, with a low of minus 13°C overnight.

On Monday, a few sunny breaks are in the forecast but it will otherwise be cloudy with a high of minus 5°C.

Cooler temperatures move in on Tuesday. The forecast includes a 40 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 10°C.

Wednesday's outlook calls for a mainly cloudy sky, a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a high of minus 11°C.