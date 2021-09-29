A cloudy fall Wednesday with a chance of showers

Clouds will hang over Ottawa on Wednesday bringing a small chance of showers in the afternoon.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a 30 per cent chance of showers Wednesday afternoon with a high of 15 C.

That small chance of showers lingers into the evening. Overnight, expect a low of 6 C.

A few sunny breaks greet the city on Thursday with a high of 16 C.

Friday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 17 C.

Saturday could see some showers but Sunday is looking sunny with a few clouds.