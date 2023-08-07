A cloudy Monday in the Rose City

The Civic Holiday Monday will be mainly cloudy with showers and a high of 24 degrees.

Monday evening will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 17 degrees.

On Tuesday, there will be a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers in the morning and a high of 27 degrees.

Clear conditions are expected Tuesday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.