A cloudy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa, and not as hot as last weekend

We're back to seasonal temperatures in the nation's capital with cloudy, rainy conditions in store.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a temperature around 13 C—though it was 15 C at 10:45 a.m.—and 20 to 30 mm of rain throughout the day.

The average high for this time of year is around 14 C.

Rain should end this evening. Overnight, expect a low of 8 C.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a high of 11 C and a chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Monday is also looking cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 10 C.

Cloudy skies are predicted through the rest of the week.