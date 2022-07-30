A cloudy Saturday in Ottawa

A cloudy Saturday is in Ottawa's forecast.

Environment Canada's weather outlook for the capital includes a cloudy sky through much of the day Saturday with a high of 27 C and a humidex of 31.

There is a low probability of precipitation, but no significant rain is in the forecast. The UV index is 5, or moderate.

The sky clears in the evening. The overnight low is 14 C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 30 C and a humidex of 35.

Monday is also looking sunny with a high of 30 C.

Clouds are forecast to return Tuesday, bringing a chance of showers and a high of 26 C.