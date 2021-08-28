A cloudy Saturday in the capital

A cloudy sky will cover the capital today, but it won't be too hot or muggy.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa includes an overcast sky with a high of 24 C on Saturday. The humidex is expected to reach 28 and the UV index will be 4, or moderate.

By the evening hours, showers are expected, with the risk of a thunderstorm. There is a lingering chance of showers overnight as the temperature drops to a low of 17 C.

Sunday's forecast is cloudy with a strong chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm. Sunday's high is 28 C with a humidex of 36.

Clouds stick around Monday, bringing a chance of showers and a high of 29 C.

A sunny sky is back in the forecast on Tuesday.