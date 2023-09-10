A cloudy Sunday in Ottawa

Cloud cover will move in over Ottawa Sunday with a late summer temperature slightly above the seasonal average.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 24 C with a humidex of 27 and a cloudy sky throughout the day. There is a low chance some of those clouds could bring rain showers.

The average high for this time of year is closer to 21 C.

Overnight, expect a mainly cloudy sky with some fog patches developing after midnight. The low is 11 C.

Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 28.

Clouds cover the sky again Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.

Wednesday's outlook is cloudy with showers and Thursday could see much of the same.