A cloudy Sunday in Ottawa
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Cloud cover will move in over Ottawa Sunday with a late summer temperature slightly above the seasonal average.
Environment Canada's weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 24 C with a humidex of 27 and a cloudy sky throughout the day. There is a low chance some of those clouds could bring rain showers.
The average high for this time of year is closer to 21 C.
Overnight, expect a mainly cloudy sky with some fog patches developing after midnight. The low is 11 C.
Monday is looking partly sunny with a high of 25 C and a humidex of 28.
Clouds cover the sky again Tuesday with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 19 C.
Wednesday's outlook is cloudy with showers and Thursday could see much of the same.
-
Northern Ont. Indigenous sergeant to sing national anthem at Jays gameAfter a video of an Indigenous police sergeant singing 'O Canada' in three languages caught the attention of the Toronto Blue Jays, the northern Ontario officer received a special invitation.
-
'No authority to take such actions': Central Elgin mayor violated code of conductAn Integrity Commissioner has ruled that Central Elgin Mayor Andrew Sloan has violated the municipality’s code of conduct on three separate occasions.
-
Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge businessAuthorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
-
Parents, your teenagers hear your criticism more than your praise, a new study suggestsReceiving tough love from parental figures can sometimes cause more harm than good, according to a new study published in Psychological Medicine, which found that adolescents with depression are more sensitive to criticism than praise.
-
Ontario holding student housing consultations, minister saysOntario's colleges and universities minister says she is holding consultations with colleges, universities and municipalities this fall on student housing.
-
Lethbridge woman charged in screwdriver stabbing at shelterA Lethbridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver.
-
Sask. First Nation celebrates construction of hospital on Indigenous landKeeseekoose First Nation is celebrating a monumental first – a brand new hospital to be built on reserve land.
-
Alberta family frustrated by autopsy delay in B.C. following fatal crash on Highway 1An Alberta family has been left frustrated by what they call bureaucratic deficiencies in British Columbia surrounding autopsies.
-
Suspect had drugs, scale and cash in plain view in downtown SudburyIn what had to be one of their easier investigations, police arrested a suspect in downtown Sudbury on Sunday who was openly selling drugs, with cash and scales in plan view.