Get set for a cold and windy Thursday.

Temperatures sitting at minus 11C in the early hours, but feeling closer to minus 17 with wind chill.

The sun will return this afternoon, wind gusting to 50 km/hr. We are expected to reach a high of minus 6C.

Tonight will be windy again- wind gusts 30 km/h gusting to 50, the low is minus 24 C overnight.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a change of flurries in the afternoon. The high will climb to minus 5C, but the wind chill will make it feel like minus 26 in the morning and minus 13 in the afternoon

A warmer weekend in store. Saturday will be cloudy and a high of minus 6C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of minus 4C.