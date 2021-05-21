A cold, damp Friday as we head into the may long weekend: This is your Saskatoon forecast

Monday’s record-breaking heat seems like a distant memory, as we wrap the workweek with a high of 4 and light rain with a chance of snow flurries.

Things warm up a bit for the long weekend, with a mix of sun and cloud and highs in the low teens Saturday and Sunday. We could see more light rain Monday.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Cloudy, Chance of Light Rain or Flurries

High: 4

Evening: -2

Saturday – Sunny

Morning Low: 2

Afternoon High: 11

Sunday – Mostly Sunny

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 13