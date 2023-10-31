A cold Halloween followed by snow Wednesday for Nova Scotia

Showers and flurries will end with a clearing of cloud cover through Tuesday for the Maritimes.

A blustery northwest wind will be blowing. The wind tapping into colder air sitting over Quebec will give the Maritime region a cold Halloween evening. Dress for evening temperatures that will be in the low-to-mid single digits, communities in western New Brunswick will be near freezing.

Some cloud will be present near the Atlantic coastline of Nova Scotia as well as across Cape Breton and Prince Edward Island. There is a 30 per cent chance of a spotty shower or flurry for Inverness and Victoria Counties, Cape Breton. Expect the wind to still be gusty early evening, but diminished by midnight.

The Moon will be near 90 per cent illuminated and rising above the northeastern horizon through the evening.

Low temperatures in the region Tuesday night will fall a few to several degrees below freezing for most. With the colder air in place and a low-pressure system passing offshore of Nova Scotia Wednesday, snow is expected for that province.

A special weather statement has been issued for Nova Scotia by Environment Canada. The statement calls for a five to 10 cm snowfall, with more possible away from the coast and in higher terrain.

Given that the nature of the snow is going to be “wet” or even mixed with rain and that daytime temperatures will come up above freezing, accumulation is going to be highly varied depending on location and surface. Even though there may be melt of the falling snow on surfaces, such as roads, there is still cause for caution for commutes. While five to 10 cm doesn’t sound like much it is somewhat early in the season and it doesn’t take all that much accumulation to create greasy conditions. Some people may not have winter tires on yet, which would further increase the risk of traffic issues should the snow start to stick.

The snow will develop for much of the province morning through early afternoon. The snow is expected to end west-to-east Wednesday evening and night. It would be best to plan to give yourself some extra time and space on roads. I would also advise monitoring weather conditions through the day.

Charlottetown and eastern Prince Edward Island could get into a lighter mix of snow and rain. Little accumulation of any snow is expected there. New Brunswick will stay out of the snow, except for a chance of flurries on the Bay of Fundy coastline and for the southeastern corner of the province, including Moncton.