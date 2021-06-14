A Collingwood family's 34 km Trail of Hope to raise awareness for a rare disease

A Thornbury family is pushing their five-year-old daughter Brynn in a wheelchair 34 kilometres along the Georgian Trail to raise awareness for a rare disease.

It will be an early morning for the Ladly family Thursday. The family is starting at 6 a.m. and will push Brynn, who uses a wheelchair, from Collingwood to Meaford.

The family is raising money and awareness for CDKL5.

CDKL5 deficiency disorder is a rare developmental disorder that causes seizures early on in life and severely impairs development.

The fundraising campaign ends July 1, and so far, the family has raised more than $25,000.

The family is planning on updating the Trail of Hope live on Facebook and Instagram.

If you would like to find out more about the campaign, CDKL5 or would like to cheer the family on the walk, you can find out more here.

Thursday is also worldwide CDKL5 Awareness Day, and national landmarks like the CN Tower and Niagara Falls will be lit lime green in support.