'A complete overhaul': Iconic Transcona statue taken down to get a facelift

A popular landmark that welcomes people into the Transcona neighbourhood is getting a complete restoration.

The 'Hi Neighbour Sam' statue that has stood in the neighbourhood for years, has been taken down from his perch on Regent Avenue.

Ray Ulasy, chair of Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival Inc., said Sam was removed on Sunday.

“He’s getting a complete overhaul, aesthetically and structurally as well,” Ulasy said.

John Henry Creations Inc. is leading the restoration of the statue, which has stood in Transcona for 53 years

Matthew Friesen with John Henry Creations said the statue is in need of significant repairs including fresh paint, repairs to the cane and hand, and some other structural repairs.

“We just need to smooth him out, give him a bit of a facelift,” Friesen said.

Ulasy said Sam will return to its perch in May, before the Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival, which occurs the first weekend of June.

The restoration will cost approximately $15,000, which includes sponsorships and donations from the community and a $6,000 grant from the City of Winnipeg.

Ulasy said Sam is an important part of Transcona and makes the community special.

“Sam captures what the spirit of the community is really all about,” Ulasy said. “Welcoming, inviting, and friendly, and I think Sam represents that. When you drive into Transcona, that’s the first thing you see, Sam on his perch, and he’s waving to the community.”

