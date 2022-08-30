A couple days in the 30s possible for Calgary this week

Water, sunscreen, shade, time indoors… the usual.

Calgary is back under a heat warning as of 4:30 a.m., with temperatures now expected to rise above 29 C for the high and 14 C for the low during a few periods over the coming days.

In yesterday's article, I noted that this likely held until we were through the first week of September, and I maintain that stance, with some exceptions; we're keeping eyes on a weak cold frontal passage this coming Thursday as the primary reprieve from heat warning conditions, if temporarily. After that passes with little change in our forecast conditions, we're right back to the heat-warned temperatures.

This cold front will affect parts of central and northern Alberta. The primary impact locally will be wind; gusts up to 40 km/h are likely, with a chance we swing for the 50s.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Tuesday

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Wednesday

Sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 25 C

Evening: clear, low 12 C

Friday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: clear, low 13 C

In keeping with the steady theme of stormy pics from the past week, Russ sent this one:

