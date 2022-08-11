A COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital's medical & surgical units
CTVNews.ca Barrie Producer
Cheryl Browne
COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared on Collingwood General & Marine Hospital’s medical and surgical units as per the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
Multiple COVID-19 patients have been identified on both units, however, impacted patients have been isolated and enhanced cleaning measures have been implemented.
Both units remain open to patient admissions, divided into COVID-19-plus and COVID-19-negative zones.
Visitor restrictions are in place for both units, except in the case of palliative end-of-life patients, where passing is imminent, and for essential caregivers, whom the department manager or hospital coordinator has approved.
