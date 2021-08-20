A COVID-19 vaccine milestone: 75 per cent of eligible Manitobans now fully vaccinated

Manitoba has officially reached the next milestone in its COVID-19 vaccine plan.

On Friday, the province hit the 75 per cent mark of fully vaccinated eligible Manitobans.

That number is even higher for the first dose as 81.2 per cent have received at least one shot.

Winnipeg leads the way in vaccine uptake with 84 per cent, followed by the Northern Health Region with 78.1 per cent, the Interlake-Eastern Health Region is at 77.4 per cent, the Prairie Mountain Health Region sits at 75.6 per cent and the Southern Health Region is at 62.1 per cent.

Manitoba also added 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the province's total to 58,176.

There are currently 303 active cases and the province-wide test positivity rate is 2.1 per cent.

Hospitals in the province currently have 62 Manitobans requiring care due to COVID-19; of those, 13 have active COVID-19. There are also 15 patients in ICU, four of them with active COVID.

On Thursday, 1,812 tests were performed, bringing the total to 905,294 since February 2020.

Manitoba has had 17,050 variant of concern cases and currently, 156 of those cases are active.

There have been 8,616 unspecified cases, 7,215 Alpha cases and 876 Delta cases.