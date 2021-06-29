A COVID Canada Day: What's open and closed plus a list of current restrictions

Another COVID Canada Day is upon us, and while Ontario will have entered Step 2 of its reopening plan there are still several restrictions to keep in mind when marking the day.

Here is a list of what is open and closed this year, along with a list of current COVID-19 restrictions.

What’s Open

All city-owned outdoor parks, spraypads

Boler Mountain's Treetop Adventure Park and Boler Mountain's Bike and Fitness Trails

East Park: Pool and splash pad, Golf, Driving Range and Mini Golf, Go Karts, Batting Cages and Patio

Fanshawe Pioneer Village

Restaurants, bars, and patios – note capacity limits and COVID-19 restrictions are in place

Storybook Gardens

Convenience stores

Some Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations

London transit will operate on a holiday schedule

What’s Closed

Libraries

Most Grocery Stores

Malls such as Masonville, White Oaks, and Westmount

Beer Store

LCBO

Banks

Government offices and buildings

Step 2 COVID Restrictions to note