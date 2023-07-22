A coyote encounter, a land and water dispute, and parking lot scammers dupe electronics buyers: Top Windsor stories this week

A LaSalle resident encounters aggressive coyotes while walking his dogs, a conflict over land and water rights has one resident vowing to handcuff himself to a piece of his property, and a man was scammed into buying counterfeit audio visual equipment.

Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.

A Windsor doctor has lost his license to practice medicine and is being ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for legal costs for engaging in “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct," according to the Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal (OPSDT).

The five-member panel found in April 2022 that Dr. Albert Kadri “failed to maintain the standard of practice of the profession in his care of patients and that he is incompetent,” the ruling reads.

The allegations stem from what the College of Physicians and Surgeons Ontario (CPSO) says was disruptive behaviour and failure to comply with hospital policies regarding the renal program.

A Town of LaSalle resident is warning others in the community about aggressive coyotes after encountering a pack near a children’s playground over the weekend.

Chris Matis said he and his two German Shepherds came across three coyotes early Saturday morning while walking along a fence in Senator Paul Lucier Park on River Avenue.

“I look up and I'm like, ‘is that what I think they are?’” Matis said on Monday.

According to Matis, the coyotes were unintimidated by him and his dogs’ presence despite both dogs being nearly twice the size of the coyotes.

A conflict over water and property rights is becoming a big bone of contention in the Municipality of Leamington that has one man threatening to handcuff himself to a piece of his property to protect it.

Mike McQueen has lived on Foster Avenue for 47 years and at his current home for the past 24 years.

According to the municipality, a portion of his backyard belongs to Leamington.

Today, McQueen is facing an order to remove his back deck and flagpole — or risk it getting ripped out at his expense.

A Windsor man says he hopes police and Crime Stoppers can help track down two men who scammed him into buying counterfeit audio visual equipment.

Andrei Begu says he was approached by the men while leaving GoodLife Fitness, in the parking lot of the Canadian Tire gas bar on Dougall Avenue.

He says he paid $2,000 for equipment that was fake.

“Cheap stuff rebranded as a different company that LLC doesn't exist,” says Begu. “I also felt frustrated towards myself because usually I'm extremely skeptical and even then red flags were going off, but for some reason I decided to ignore them.”

A thunderstorm that swiftly swept through Windsor-Essex Thursday left a trail of power outages and downed branches in its wake that look to take days to clean up.

Windsor’s Ward 4 Councillor Mark McKenzie posted to social media in the aftermath reminding residents to report fallen limbs through the city’s 311 app, or by actually calling 3-1-1.

“There are many trees down throughout the city and our crews are already out working and will continue for the next few days until all jobs are completed,” he wrote.