'A crazy fun time': Nanaimo musician featured in Zack Snyder's new Netflix movie

A Nanaimo-born and raised musician is once again lending her talents to a movie directed by Zack Snyder.

Vocals from musician Allison Crowe, who now lives in Corner Brook, N.L., can be heard in the new Netlflix zombie flick, Army of the Dead, which premiers today, May 21.

The performance marks the third time that Crowe has worked with Snyder on a project. The Nanaimo-born singer was also featured in Man of Steel and the recent Justice League Snyder Cut.

"Army of the Dead! How much fun is that?" Crowe told CTV News on Friday. "What a crazy fun time."

Crowe can be heard in the movie's massive opening scene, which sets the tone for the rest of the film. The opening is played to the backdrop of a duet performed by Crowe and musician Richard Cheese.

Crowe says the song starts as a "big band duet" before coming down to a more intimate mix of vocals and a single piano.

She said the song reminded her of her musical roots, when she first began performing in front of a live jazz band in Nanaimo.

While this is the third film that Crowe has worked on with Snyder, she says the offer came as a surprise.

"So how I found out was, it was pre-pandemic, so I was at the gym and I got a call and the ID said 'Netflix,' so I thought, 'Oh it's probably a scam call or a survey or something," Crowe said.

She ended up taking the call and learning it was legitimate, and hastily made her way to the gym's changing room to get the details.

Normally, a big band duet like this would be recorded in a single studio with all of the musicians together, says Crowe. However, due to the pandemic, Crowe and Cheese performed their songs separately and the audio was mixed together.

Crowe says she recorded her singing in a spare room of her home, and completed her keyboard section in her living room, surrounded by her partner, dog and cat.

"It was a lot of fun," she said.

While Crowe says she looks forward to performing in person and in groups again, she says she's grateful for the chance to work on a project during a pandemic.

“Arrrre you ready , boys?” @RichardCheese @Junkie_XL @ZackSnyder https://t.co/7dMP6GoyCe #ArmyOfTheDead #ZombieTiger