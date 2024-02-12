'A critical boiling point': Grassroots movement launches vote against Airdrie soccer club

A soccer association in Airdrie is holding a special meeting on Monday evening in response to several issues with the organization.

The move comes after a petition was circulated to remove the Airdrie and District Soccer Association's (ADSA) board of directors.

The campaign was launched by a group of volunteers within the ADSA who say the board is ignoring a number of concerns, issues and irregularities that were raised during a town hall meeting last year.

"Little, if anything, has been done to address the systemic issues that have plagued the ADSA for years," the group wrote in a statement to CTV News earlier this month.

"The overall disdain from most board members and staff towards positive and respectful decorum when discussing membership, staff, and volunteer concerns and inquiries, or the outright ignoring of issues, has brought the situation to a critical boiling point."

Each parent or guardian of children enrolled with the ADSA will be allowed to participate in the no confidence vote on Monday evening.

If it passes, the ADSA's board of directors would be removed.

A statement on its website from ADSA president Keith Mills says the board is working hard.

"A board meeting was held on Jan. 16 to approve the budget for the new year, a critical step that needed to be taken prior to Feb. 1 to ensure the association’s day-to-day operations are not impacted," Mills wrote.

"If a new board is voted in on Feb. 12, the bylaws allow for the budget to be amended at any time."

The special meeting is taking place at 6 p.m. in the Rotary Room at Airdrie's Genesis Place.

Details on what participants need to submit ballots can be found online.