A crowning achievement: 95-year-old volunteer warms hearts and newborn heads at Queensway Carleton Hospital

They’re recent arrivals, and just days old.

And every day, the Queensway Carleton Hospital’s youngest, feel the warm embrace of its eldest.

“Our babies never went with cold heads,” said Helen Gordon, with a smile.

The 95-year-old is hospital royalty; crowning newborns with love for decades.

“We knew we were keeping those little heads warm,” laughed Gordon.

Gordon’s been a volunteer at QCH for 40 years. Her motivation is simple.

“If you put your heart into it, you get far more back from it than you actually give,” she said.

Gordon puts her heart into all of her acts of kindness. As team leader of the handcraft program, she works to ensure every new baby in the Childbirth Unit receives a cozy hat, handmade from surgical cloth, or knitted and donated by talented volunteers in the community.

“Young couples love having their babies here. They really get loving attention,” she said.

Gordon and her “partner in crime”, friend and 36-year-volunteer, Beth Davis, are at QCH twice a month, rolling surgical stocking into tiny toques.

“Every baby gets a new one,” said Davis.

“We can do this in our sleep,” laughed Gordon.

“We don’t do it for the recognition. It just feels good.”

“Helen is incredibly humble,” said Glenn Hay, the Manager of Volunteer Resources at QCH.

“She is an inspiration and I cannot give her enough credit for everything she has done for the hospital,” smiled Hay.

At 95-years-young, her energy and enthusiasm are boundless.

“She hand writes a note of thanks to anyone who donates any knitted hat or jacket to babies here,” said Hay.

“It’s remarkable.”

“I’m a great waver of the hospital flag,” said Gordon with a broad smile.

This week is National Volunteer Appreciation Week, and QCH is showing its appreciation for one of its long-time friends.

“Helen, I wanted to come and thank you for 40 years of volunteer service at the Queensway Carleton Hospital,” said Dr. Andrew Falconer, CEO of QCH.

“Just think of all the lives you’ve touched, both among our staff and in the community. You’ve really helped a lot of people,” he said, at a ceremony where Gordon was presented with a service award and a bouquet of flowers.

Gordon began her volunteer service in the hospital’s medical library. She was a fixture there for 15 years. And there are stories.

“There’s an urban legend in the hallways of QCH that one day a surgeon came and asked you for urgent assistance in finding a medical textbook, while he was operating,” said Falconer to an audience erupting with laughter.

“I bet you never thought you’d get a 911 call in library services, but I’m certainly glad you were there to help that day.”

Gordon won’t be assisting with surgery again, any time soon, but she will continuing to serve at the hospital.

“We’ll keep doing it,” she smiled.

After all, she’s fuelled by loyalty and longevity. And the tiny hearts inspiring hers.

“My mother lived until 107. I’ll be here as long as I can.”