'A day to uncover': Boyle Street reconciliation day activities promote understanding and healing

Dozens gathered at the Boyle Street Community Plaza Friday to commemorate and pay respect on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

The event began with a pipe ceremony, art making, "courageous" conversations, and teachings to help honour Indigenous Peoples and facilitate healing.

Rev. Travis Enright, one of the event organizers, told CTV News Edmonton that the day for reconciliation is an opportunity for action.

"We've decided that it's not a day of rest necessarily, a day to take off," Enright said. "It's actually a day to uncover, dig in, to reignite and maybe find passion in truth and reconciliation and to acknowledge that we are all part of a treasured history."

"There's a lot to unpack in this day," he added. "It's about walking with each other."

In the evening, Boyle Street will host a feast and round dance. For Enright, it's all about reclaiming Indigenous culture and helping empower people to work together toward finding solutions.

"We say we are treaty people, but that means we have to start acting that way and that means building knowledge and building wisdom and pathways forward for each of us to be together," Enright said.

"It's not about trying to turn the page but how do we figure out ways to be deeper together," he added.