A deal has been struck to complete 4-laning on Highway 69

SNC-Lavalin has signed an agreement with Indigenous-owned construction firm Shwe Miikaan to continue work expanding Highway 69 to four lanes between Sudbury and Toronto.

Shwe Miikaan is owned by three communities in Robinson Huron Treaty territory: Henvey Inlet, Magnetewan and Shawanaga First Nations.

The company has a similar partnership with Miller Paving, (Shwe Miikaan Miller 2020) and a limited partnership with Ketegaunseebee Limited Partnership, (Garden River First Nation) KSMM.

“The agreement will see expertise from SNC-Lavalin’s Transportation market across its Engineering Services Canada group including project management, engineering, design, and environmental services combined with Shwe Miikaan’s specific expertise in construction and community engagement along the corridor of work on Highway 69,” SNC-Lavalin said in a new release earlier this month.

Work to four-lane Highway 69 began in the late 1980s, covering the roughly 400-kilometre stretch between Sudbury and the GTA. After many stops and starts, there remains 68 kilometres of road to be expanded at an estimated cost of $500 million.

“In addition to doubling the highway from two lanes to four, the project includes construction of water crossings, culvert replacements, wildlife passages, work to maintain snowmobile trails and crossings, and construction of new interchanges plus service roads,” the news release said.

“The expansion will help improve traffic flow and safety, and support economic growth and prosperity in northern Ontario.”

“These kinds of co-operative delivery models reflect the way we’ll work on many future infrastructure projects at SNC-Lavalin in Canada,” said Ben Almond, CEO, Engineering Services Canada, SNC-Lavalin.

“Governments want to see greater benefits flow to Indigenous communities throughout the value chain in projects that pass through their territories. We’ve committed as a company to working in deeper and more meaningful ways with Indigenous partners.”

Adam Good, president of Shwe Miikaan, said the agreement sets a new standard for infrastructure projects in Canada.

"As we strive to capture local benefit from the Highway 69/400 twinning project, we remain committed to training and hiring from surrounding First Nations, thus enhancing the potential of our vibrant communities,” Good said.

“SNC-Lavalin, having a rich history in delivering multiple highway and road expansions globally, will be an invaluable partner in realizing our vision for the development of our territories.”