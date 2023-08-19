A decade ago, a 77-year-old man died. Saskatoon police are still looking for answers.

Ten years ago today, Saskatoon police found 77-year-old James Favel with head injuries lying in the street in the 200 block of Avenue I North.

Favel was not able to explain to police what happened. He died in hospital on Aug. 31.

An autopsy concluded that his death was caused by the head injuries, a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) news release said.

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the investigation into Favel’s death.

Favel’s family spoke to CTV News at the time.

“Every time I left his house, I would tell him I loved him,” Favel’s daughter Tracy Powder said. “He had a hard time saying it back. He would say, 'Yeah,' but he was a great man. I wish I could tell him I love him right now and talk to him. He was taken from us,” she said.

The family did not have any answers about what may have happened, but based on his appearance in the hospital they have their suspicions.

“That didn’t just happen with a fall,” another daughter, Lucy Moosewaypayo, said. “There was too much damage to his face. His cheekbones were broken. His nose was broken. His face was broken.”

“It was the most horrific thing to see your father lying there looking like that,” Powder said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.