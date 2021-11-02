A decades-old teen sex assault case was recently solved, Vancouver police say, announcing arrest in Ottawa

More than 30 years after an alleged sexual assault of a teenager, police in Vancouver say a suspect was arrested.

The Vancouver Police Department released an update Tuesday about an incident that reportedly happened on Feb. 16, 1989. Police said a teen girl was allegedly pulled into a car and sexually assaulted near Main Street and East 16th Avenue on that day.

While investigators got evidence from the crime scene, they were unable to identify a suspect at the time. Twenty-eight years later, they got a fresh lead.

"We never stop investigating violent crimes," Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release. "In 2017, after receiving new information, we assigned a team of investigators to re-examine this case, and that team managed to identify a suspect."

Just last month, 55-year-old Joseph Richardson was arrested in Ottawa. He was charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, confinement and theft under $5,000. He's still in police custody.

"Crimes against children can cause life-long trauma and stress that may never fully go away," Visintin said.

"Even when a case goes cold, we never give up hope that we will one-day find the missing clue that helps bring closure and accountability."