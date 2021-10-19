A delicious Sudbury fundraiser for the Maison McCulloch Hospice

For the rest of October, people in the Sudbury area have a good reason to skip the kitchen and support a local restaurant instead.

"We have these local independent restaurants that are supporting our hospice and for the next two weeks if you buy one of their fixed-price meals, $2 goes to the hospice from each meal," Gerry Lougheed Jr. said.

Nine locally-owned restaurants across the city are joining together for the Localicious is Delicious campaign.

"These are all independent local restaurants and every item on there is house-made, so you’re really going to have a delicious meal and support the community at the same time," said Dave Gagnon, owner of M.I.C. Canadian Eatery and Whisky Pub.

The restaurants said they have a goal of raising at least $10,000 and have created new menus to help spark interest.

"You can start off with a delicious cream of fall harvest soup or salad," Gagnon said. "We’ve got three great entrees: apple whisky BBQ ribs, we’re doing a nice house-made butternut squash ravioli, and we’ve got a delicious homemade burger with sweet potato fries -- a harvest burger with Swiss cheese, apples, maple bacon onion jam. So yeah, and then you can finish it off with house-made pumpkin pie and sugar pie."

It’s a very fall-inspired menu and people should leave full and happy knowing that they are helping to keep the hospice doors open, the restaurant owner said.

"Everyone’s had a loved one in the hospice and they do such wonderful work there and I know it’s not fully funded through the government so the communities got to get behind it and support," he said.

"It’s definitely dear to everyone’s heart I think in this community and it’s amazing that we have such a wonderful place for our loved ones to spend their final days."

Officials with the hospice said they are responsible for funding 40 per cent of the yearly operational costs, which translates to roughly $800,000 to $1 million annually.

"Every penny counts," said Julie Aube, the hospice's executive director. "We are anticipating, we’re hoping to raise $10,000 through the share initiative, the Localicious is Delicious, and keep those numbers going up."

Although the hospice seems to be on track for meeting this year's financial mark, initiatives like Localicious are crucial she said.

"What they do here is absolutely phenomenal," Aube said. "It is a great service and it is so great to know that local community members, like these nine restaurants, are coming together to support a fellow community member."

Adding, "this is really great because they’re also accommodating the pandemic environment. So you can eat in as well as take out from this fixed price menu, so that’s really important, and you can enjoy that dinner at home with your loved ones."

Overall, she said the hospice has been busy this year, especially with capacity limits increasing to 20 beds.

"The community rallies behind us and that literally keeps the doors open," Lougheed said, saying he has plans to do his part during this campaign as well.

"My plan for the next two weeks is try to get to as many of the restaurants as I can to in fact have those tastes. But this is a really win-win-win. First off, you’re going to get a great meal on that menu. Secondly, you’re supporting independent restaurants which are good citizens of Sudbury, and then, most important to us today is you’re keeping the hospice doors open. So it’s not only a great meal, it’s a great concept."

The nine restaurants participating are Bella Vita Cucina, Di Gusto, Hardrock42 Gastropub, JD Southern Smokehouse, M.I.C., The P&M Kouzzina, Mr. Prime Rib, Verdicchio Ristorante, and Tony V’s Pizza & Restaurant.