A 'deplorable and cowardly act': Soccer referee gunned down at North York sports complex

New details have emerged about a shooting at a North York indoor soccer and basketball facility over the weekend that left a 49-year-old man dead and wounded two others.

So far police have released few details about the triple shooting at La Liga Sports Complex, not even confirming whether or not it was targeted.

But in a statement posted online, Futsal Canada said the victim, Edwin Farley Alvarado Quintero, of Woodbridge, was “doing his job and passion as a referee when a fight broke out between some players” and may have simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

According to the organization, the “dispute escalated to the level where a man armed with a gun fired shots into the venue hitting three men.”

Quintero was struck by gunfire. He died in the hospital a short time later.

A second victim sustained life-threatening injuries, while the third man’s injuries were deemed serious.

Police have not yet confirmed the account provided by Futsal Canada.

“Everyone at Futsal Canada sends our deepest sympathies to (Quintero’s) family. No one should ever have to go to a game and face violence in any way. We absolutely condemn in the strongest words possible this deplorable and cowardly act,” they wrote in their post.

Quintero has worked as a referee for both soccer and a similar sport called futsal in the past.

People in the soccer and futsal communities have since taken to social media to decry what happened.

A charity futsal tournament is now in the process of being organized in Quintero’s honour by the soccer and Latino communities in conjunction with Toronto police. The fundraiser is set for next weekend in North York.

Funds are also being raised online to pay for Quintero’s funeral and help his family.

According to a GoFundMe page, he leaves behind his wife Alejandra Alvarado and two daughters, age 13 and 18.

Toronto police’s homicide squad continues to investigate the fatal shooting.

So far, investigators have canvassed the area and spoken to several witnesses.

Police are still working to determine what may have led to the shooting.

CP24.com did reach out to police for an update on the case but have not yet heard back.