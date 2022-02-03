'A different way of connecting': Man records interviews while flying over Victoria, Vancouver

A pilot who was born and raised in Victoria is turning his passion for flight into a side business that he hopes will become popular with online viewers.

The idea first struck him when he was building his hours to become a commercial pilot.

"When I was taking my friends flying they were always so excited, I could see how magical it was for them," said Mathew Mosveen.

Mosveen is the creator of "Radio Chatter," an online talk show where he pilots an aircraft while interviewing guests sitting in the front passenger seat.

"It puts these famous people that everyone sort of puts up on a pedestal into a much more human state and so it’s a different way of connecting with people that you already know,” he said.

The format is similar to ones where comedians drive around in cars or people are interviewed while eating hot chicken wings.

"It’s pretty much like that with a lot more red tape around it. But ideally better views though," said Mosveen, who's been a pilot for 10 years.

Mosveen now lives in Montreal but records the episodes over Victoria or Vancouver.

"What I found is the flying is a lot less fun here (in Montreal). There’s definitely more guests but there’s no mountains, the weather is really bipolar, it’s either really hot and uncomfortable or it’s really cold and uncomfortable too," he said.

The series is still in its early stages and he’s been interviewing entrepreneurs, actors, musicians and athletes. He knows that not everyone will accept his invitation for interviews though.

"There’s definitely going to be people who are never going to come on the episode because they’re not comfortable with airplanes," he said.

"What’s really great though is when you get somebody who's kind of on the cusp – where they want to be comfortable but they’re not quite sure yet."

Eight of the 16 episodes that have been recorded have been released to the public so far, and as the series continues Mosveen has a wishlist of guests he’d like to interview

"Drake is definitely really high up on the list, and John Mayer," he said.

"Most people who are super high on the list are not in Victoria/Vancouver, so they’re either going to have to be on tour," he added. "Or when I own an airplane that I can go and bring anywhere, then I will take it to where they are to shoot it."

The hope is to have one new episode launch each month. They can be found through various social-media platforms including on the Radio Chatter Facebook page.