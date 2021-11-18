A dirty crime: Police seeking soil thieves
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Justin Zadorsky
Some may call it a dirty crime, after roughly $2,500 worth of soil was stolen from an address in Norfolk County.
Provincial police are asking for information after an unknown group managed to walk off with 125 bags of soil from a Villa Nova Road address.
Police say each of the bags weighed around 50 pounds and were worth a total $2,500.
The theft was reported Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.
-
Family of Port Dover man, 70, shot by police speaking outThe family of a Port Dover man who was shot and killed by Toronto police earlier this month spoke about the incident on Thursday.
-
16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Huber Street shootingWaterloo regional police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.
-
'There is no need to panic about gasoline supplies': Convoy of 15 tanker trucks heading for Greater VictoriaA convoy of fuel tanker trucks will travel over the Malahat highway into Greater Victoria on Thursday.
-
-
Fires that destroyed home, car, building are related, being treated as arsons: Manitoba RCMPManitoba RCMP officers are alleging that four fires in Bunibonibee Cree Nation that destroyed a storage building, car, and a home are all related and are considered arsons.
-
Northern First Nation students get new building for internet high schoolFor high school students in Mattagami First Nation, south of Timmins, learning at Keewaytinook Internet High School allows them to beeducated in their own communities, rather than moving or travelling two hours a day to attend school in a larger town.
-
'I thought it was a joke': Saskatoon announces fifth million-dollar lottery winner in the past monthMarilyn Longman is the latest winner and won $1 million in the Nov. 10 Lotto 6/49 draw.
-
Grand River Hospital running Downtown Kitchener COVID-19 testing site until spring of next yearThe COVID-19 test site at the former bus terminal in Downtown Kitchener will be running until at least spring 2022.
-
Shooting incident in Timmins now a homicide investigation, police sayThe Timmins Police Service said Thursday a shooting at a Mountjoy apartment building Wednesday afternoon is now a homicide investigation.