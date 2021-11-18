iHeartRadio

A dirty crime: Police seeking soil thieves

image.jpg

Some may call it a dirty crime, after roughly $2,500 worth of soil was stolen from an address in Norfolk County.

Provincial police are asking for information after an unknown group managed to walk off with 125 bags of soil from a Villa Nova Road address.

Police say each of the bags weighed around 50 pounds and were worth a total $2,500.

The theft was reported Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

12