A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall
CTV News London Reporter
Gerry Dewan
A relatively minor incident at London, Ont.’s Masonville Place sparked much larger concerns and a significant police response.
Police said a person was causing a disturbance at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. A glass item was smashed inside one of the retail outlets, but some patrons in the mall thought what they heard was a gunshot.
There were even reports on social media of an active shooter.
Police were called to the scene, including members of the Tactical Response Unit, and the mall was briefly put into lockdown before the facts came to light.
A statement from Masonville Place management said police helped mall security with what they say was a “troubled individual.”
The mall returned to normal operations soon after.
-
Garage fire in Barrie leads to $50k in damagesBarrie fire crews battled a blaze at a five-bedroom boarding house on Gloria Street Friday.
-
Vancouver Island First Nation did not prove Aboriginal title for entire claim area: B.C. Supreme CourtA British Columbia Supreme Court judge ruling on a First Nations land title lawsuit says it did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles.
-
Gun recovered by Windsor police after foot chase at baseball fieldWindsor police say they recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man after a brief foot chase at a local baseball field.
-
Crescent Point Energy reports first-quarter profit down from year agoCrescent Point Energy Corp. reported its first-quarter profit was down from a year ago as energy prices were also lower.
-
'Corrosive substance' left on public toilets in Baden, Ont.: PoliceTwo people were hurt after what police believe was a “corrosive substance” was placed on toilet seats inside a public washroom in Baden, Ont.
-
Here's what Sask. WHL teams did in 2023 Prospects DraftThe 2023 Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft took place on Thursday with the Prince Albert Raiders having three picks in the top 10.
-
Search continues for Barrie man wanted in Peterborough homicideThe search continues for a Barrie man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection to a Peterborough homicide last summer.
-
B.C. NDP leaves spring legislature sitting facing turmoil in public housing managementThe New Democrat government in British Columbia started the spring legislative session promising more affordable homes for vulnerable people, but ended the sitting Thursday amid turmoil over its public housing agency.
-
Price of gas down in N.S. and N.B., no change on P.E.I.The price of gas went down in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick overnight, while there was no change on Prince Edward Island. Meanwhile, the price of diesel increased in Nova Scotia and P.E.I., but decreased in New Brunswick.