A disturbance at Masonville Place causes brief lockdown at the mall

A relatively minor incident at London, Ont.’s Masonville Place sparked much larger concerns and a significant police response.

Police said a person was causing a disturbance at around 5 p.m. Thursday evening. A glass item was smashed inside one of the retail outlets, but some patrons in the mall thought what they heard was a gunshot.

There were even reports on social media of an active shooter.

Police were called to the scene, including members of the Tactical Response Unit, and the mall was briefly put into lockdown before the facts came to light.

A statement from Masonville Place management said police helped mall security with what they say was a “troubled individual.”

The mall returned to normal operations soon after.