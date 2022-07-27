A dose of comedy returns to Huron Country Playhouse

They say laughter is the best medicine and this summer, you can get a good dose of comedy at the Huron Country Playhouse, located in Grand Bend, Ont.

“We haven’t had a lot to laugh about in the last two years, but on opening night, it was just so gratifying to have about 550 people all laughing at once, with belly laughs,” says Artistic Director Alex Mustakas.

On the main stage, It Runs in the Family is playing until Aug. 6. Mustakas says the play is a British farce, set in a hospital and guarantees a number of twists and turns.

And over on the South Huron Stage, Good O’l Country Gospel is bringing its soul-stirring ballads and spirited songs of praise to audiences.

“Two hours of amazing musicianship, and singers, and dancers paying tribute to the best of gospel music with a little country twist,” says Mustakas.

The cast is grateful to be back on stage in front of a live audience after a long hiatus during the pandemic.

Mustakas says the planning stages for the fifteen shows currently in production across the province take months, but the rehearsal progress takes about three weeks.

"It's just nice to experience that feeling of being with others and enjoying the communal experience that only live theatre can provide," Mustakas says.

You can purchase tickets in person at the box office or on the Drayton Entertainment website.