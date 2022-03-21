'A dream come true': N.S. author and quilt artist join forces to create colourful children's book

A new children's book created by two Nova Scotia women shares a unique collaboration between poetry and quilting.

Poet and author Sheree Fitch joined forces with her friend and internationally-renowned quilt artist, Deb Plestid, to write and publish the book, "Sing in the Spring."

Fitch says the colourful picture book, which celebrates the coming of spring, is something she's been dreaming about creating for about 35 years.

"To have a book with the work of women's hands and quilt art, and so, then I met Deb and we became friends, and I saw what a genius she was," explains Fitch.

"This is a dream come true and at a very opportune time too. In all of this darkness, there's this beautiful joy of Deb's artwork. And I like to think some 'tongue-twisty' fun in there too and some poetry that celebrates spring, rebirth and hope."

The new book is the first Plestid has illustrated – something she says she never expected to do.

Plestid says her illustrations all begin with a very rough sketch.

"But mostly, I had the most amazing text to work with. So, I received Sheree's verse and with that, I work with figuring out how to elevate my work to match Sheree's text," explains Plestid.

"And then I just look at the world as what I perceive as a child's point-of-view and to see what I can do with it."

When describing the book, Fitch says readers will likely appreciate the transition from darkness to brightness.

"I think that the cycles of the seasons echo the cycles of our souls," says Fitch.

Plestid says her favourite part of quilting is working with different textures and getting creative with colours – something that can be seen in her illustrations.

"Creating layers and getting to be able to use all kinds of techniques, so it's not just fabric, I can paint, I can use ink on it. I can play around with it in many ways and I like the tactile nature of it. It's a real pleasure to work with fabric," she says.

"Sing in the Spring" is available in bookstores.