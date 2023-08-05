A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East Saturday
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
Around 5:40 on Saturday night, Windsor Fire was called to the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire.
A large dumpster and vehicle were on fire causing heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival.
Heavy black smoke could be seen across the city.
Tecumseh Road East, which had been closed in both directions from Parent to Forest has since been reopened.
Working fire in the 900 block of Tecumseh Rd. E. Tecumseh Rd. E will be closed in both directions from Parent to Forest. Please avoid the area. #YQGTraffic -15441— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) August 5, 2023
-
Fireworks can spook your petsAs many northern Ontario communities prepare to mark the Civic Holiday with fireworks, animal advocates are reminding the public to be mindful of the impact on animals.
-
Calgary celebrates appointment to Order of Canada for philanthropist and humanitarian Mike ShaikhA Calgary man was celebrated Sunday for being named to Canada's highest civilian honour.
-
-
Ottawa police investigating after person dragged by car near NACOttawa police are looking for witnesses to a bizarre incident near the National Arts Centre on Saturday.
-
‘Seven riders, six days, one mission’: Cyclists riding 1,000 km for children’s hospitalThe first Great Lakes Ride (GLR) is underway, raising funds for programs at the Children’s Health Foundation in London, Ont.
-
N.S. police board nixes complaints against Truro police in case of missing 3-year-oldThe Nova Scotia Police Review Board has dismissed complaints against the Truro Police Service brought forward by the parents of a three-year-old boy who has been missing for more than three years.
-
Police investigate alleged LRT assault in WaterlooWaterloo regional police are investigating an alleged assault on the LRT in Waterloo.
-
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of 'The French Connection' and The Exorcist,' dead at 87William Friedkin, the Oscar winning director who became a top filmmaker in his 30s with the gripping "The French Connection" and the horrifying "The Exorcist" and struggled in the following decades to match his early success has died. He was 87.
-
A new COVID-19 variant has emerged. Here's what we know about EG.5 so farA new COVID-19 variant has emerged, serving as a reminder that the coronavirus continues to mutate and spread around the world, disproportionately affecting vulnerable populations.