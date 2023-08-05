A dumpster and vehicle fire forced the closure of Tecumseh Road East Saturday

Around 5:40 on Saturday night, Windsor Fire was called to the 900 block of Tecumseh Road East for a working fire.

A large dumpster and vehicle were on fire causing heavy smoke and fire conditions upon arrival.

Heavy black smoke could be seen across the city.

Tecumseh Road East, which had been closed in both directions from Parent to Forest has since been reopened.

