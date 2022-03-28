'A fair price': Local residents applaud $10/day child care deal

Local parents feel a weight lifted off their shoulders following Ontario’s $13.2-billion deal with the federal government that will see child-care fees significantly reduced.

“Paying for child care is like having another mortgage payment or another car payment. It’s a lot for parents,” says Kim Gilbert, a mother and registered early childhood educator at ABC Day Nursery of Windsor.

“Me and my husband put off having kids for a while because we wanted to save up,” she says.

Under the new deal, child-care fees in the province will be cut in half by the end of the year, with a goal of further reducing the average cost to $10 a day by the end of 2025.

“I think it’s a pretty fair price for child care,” says Ruth Barkouking, mother and pre-school teacher at ABC Day Nursery of Windsor. This will really help me and my husband save up money to buy a house.”

According to Ontario Living Wage Network (OLWN), the minimum wage in the province is not enough to make ends meet. One of the main reasons is the high cost of child care.”Childcare is the second largest living expense,” says Craig Pickthorne, OLWN spokesperson. “When you can’t make ends meet you have to make terrible choices between food, rent or transportation. When we see affordable items like child care that means you don’t have to make those terrible choices.”

The new child-care deal also includes a pay raise for early childhood educators to $18/hour.

“I don’t think it’s enough for early childhood educators but it’s certainly a start in the right direction,” says Cheryl Sprague, executive director of Delta Chi Early Childhood Centres.

Early childhood education experts say if Ontario only addresses compensation, it won’t achieve its other goal of creating 86,000 new child-care spaces.

“It’s already hard to keep early childhood educators in our centres,” says Sprague.

“They need to include recruitment concerns because there are a lot of early childhood educators needed for the field,” Gilbert suggests.