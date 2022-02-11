A 'fairy-tail' vow renewal for two bulldogs hopes to raise money for the Sarnia Humane Society

A one-of-a-kind shop in Sarnia’s Mitton Village is planning a very romantic vow renewal, just in time for Valentines day. But it’s not quiet what you’d image.

When you walk through the front doors of Dog Eat Dog in Sarnia, you are instantly greeted by Fabel and Legend.

"These are our retail therapists, we have a lot of people that just come to the store just to see the dogs,” said Chrissy McRoberts, co-owner of the little shop that showcases and sells items made by local artists.

McRoberts says she’s had Legend, the Old English Bulldog for 8 years, and Fabel came into the picture two and a half years ago from the Sarnia Humane Society. It was love at first site.

"We decided to have them married 2 years ago on Valentines Day, because every dog deserves to have their fairy-tail,” said McRoberts.

On Saturday February 12, at 1 p.m. the two Bulldogs will be renewing their vows in a ceremony fit for dog royalty.

"We have two wedding decorators that will be here, we have an acoustic guitarist with a symphony violinist that will be playing all you need is love, by the beetles to march down the isle to,” said McRoberts as she showed where the set up for the alter will be placed inside the shop.

McRoberts is encouraging everyone who plans to attend to wear their wedding gowns, as a chance to be a part of something fun, and also help give back to a great cause, collecting donations for the Sarnia Humane Society.

“One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Humane Society to cover things like adoption fees for animals that would be less likely to get adopted”, said McRoberts.

And just like every celebration, they'll be “pupcakes”, wine and a photographer to capture all the howling moments.