'A false peak': Sask. doctors expect COVID-19 hospital surge still to come

Some doctors in Saskatchewan are expecting hospitalizations to surge higher as COVID-19 public health measures lift in the province.

In the latest Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Physician’s Town Hall, several doctors discussed what they’re currently experiencing in hospitals.

Dr. John Froh, defensive strategy co-chief with the SHA, said the non-ICU demand from patients with and without COVID-19 is continuously increasing.

“If we look at our non-ICU cases, they are at the highest level ever. We’re hearing from our smaller facilities that many are at capacity,” he said. “Many of our regional facilities are at or near capacity, and many of our tertiary facilities are at or near capacity.”

The latest weekly COVID-19 update from the province indicated 384 patients were receiving treatment in Saskatchewan hospitals.

Dr. Froh said all hospital numbers are expected to rise.

“We expect ICU cases to increase following this non-ICU surge. That is the nature of COVID-19 and Omicron,” Froh said. “Our public health orders are relaxing, so we do expect a false peak which is imminent and we expect that there should be a true peak in cases which will follow on. That result will be a longer and more severe surge peak.”

Hospital staffing shortages continue as the non-ICU system sits at capacity.

“One of the big challenges we’re having is that we have a lot of healthcare worker illness and I think there’s a lot of fatigue - moral fatigue - and moral injury amongst our healthcare workers who have been doing this for a long time,” Froh said.

In an email to CTV News, the SHA said this wave has seen a higher level of Omicron among health care workers, which is causing an increase in staff absenteeism.

“We are continuing to identify and establish Go Teams to help support when necessary, but to date have not needed to use these despite having areas with staffing challenges,” the emailed response said.

“We are continuing to access our labour pool, which was established early in the pandemic and used to staff for earlier COVID-19 waves, as well as relying on high levels of overtimes.”

To help limit the spread of COVID-19 inside hospitals, doctors say infection prevention and control (IPC) criteria in their facilities must continue.

“It is my opinion that we’re currently at the worst point almost of the pandemic as we have the most number of hospitalizations, so certainly it is not a good time to look at removal of universal masking,” Dr. Mike Kelly, a safety officer with the SHA, said during the town hall. “Anybody who visits and comes into our facilities will be held to the same IPC rule as healthcare workers and that includes masking, screening and all of our IPC criteria.”

Kelly said proof of vaccination policies are under review given the changes to the public health order, which ended the proof of vaccination or negative test requirement in Saskatchewan as Feb. 14.

Despite the high number of hospitalizations, the SHA said it is not anticipating a requirement for out of province COVID-19 patient transfers, as was necessary earlier in the pandemic.

“Out of province patient transfers would only be considered if it is determined we are nearing our maximum surge capacity across our entire acute care system,” the SHA said.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health officer, was also part of the physician’s town hall.

He said we’re currently in a time of transition.

“There’s no doubt that the health system pressures will continue to increase over February and maybe have a slow decline over March, April, maybe even a resurgence if there’s an impact of removal of public health orders,” Shahab said, but added there is now better access to vaccines and booster doses.

The next provincial COVID-19 update is expected to be released on Thursday.