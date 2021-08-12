'A feeling of freedom': Waterloo Warbirds taking flight for training session

Pilots from across Canada are taking to Waterloo Region skies for the next three days.

The Waterloo Warbirds kicked off their training session Thursday afternoon at the Region of Waterloo International Airport to help the 20 pilots learn how to fly in formation.

"It's an unparalleled view and it's a thrill being able to go up and do acrobatics," said Richard Cooper, a Waterloo Warbird pilot who is renewing is annual formation and safety team certificate. "Flying in formation adds another skillset which just makes you more proficient in all aspects of flying."

"It takes a lot of practice to stay efficient at what we do and we're all dedicated to do that," said instructor Alfred Beam.

Several vintage and historic jets will be flown until Saturday, depending on the weather, as part of Formation and Safety Training (FAST).

“If a pilot wants to fly in a formation in an event, regardless of where it is, the standard they have to meet is they have to have their FAST pass,” said Warbirds team coordinator Doug Sheppard.

The planes are expected to fly over Waterloo Region, the north end of Guelph, and communities between Stratford and Woodstock.

"It's just a feeling of freedom, it's just wonderful, it's in my blood," said training participant David Martin. "I learned to fly when I was 17 and I'm still flying."

Anyone who wants to see the planes are being asked by the Warbirds to watch from their home instead of coming to the airport.