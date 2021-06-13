A few clouds Sunday with seasonal temperatures

Sunday is looking like a normal late spring day in Ottawa.

Environment Canada's forecast for the city includes a seasonal high of 26 C with a humidex of 28. The sky should be partly cloudy, but there is a small chance of some scattered showers. The UV index is 8 or very high.

This evening, there's a possibility of thunderstorms, but the sky should be otherwise partly cloudy. Overnight the low drops to 15 C.

Monday is looking cloudy and muggy with a good chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The high is 24 C with a humidex of 30.

A mainly sunny sky greets us on Tuesday, with a high of 25 C.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return Friday with a chance of showers.