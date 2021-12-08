A few flurries in the Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says there will be few flurries in the Windsor area, ending near noon on Wednesday, then mainly cloudy.

Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High -1C.

The forecaster says it will clear overnight, with wind up to 15 km/h and a low -8C. Wind chill -5C this evening and -10C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Thursday.. Becoming cloudy in the morning. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or wet flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h near noon. High 2C. Wind chill -11C in the morning.

Friday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 10C. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 6C.

Saturday.. Periods of rain. High 8C. Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low -3C.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 3C.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 6C.

The average temperature this time of year is 3.1C and the average low is -3C.