A few flurries, rain showers in Ottawa on Family Day

It will be a cloudy and mild Family Day in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a few flurries or rain showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon.

Today’s high will be 2 C, but temperatures will fall to -1 C in the afternoon. The wind chill will make it feel more like -7.

Skies will clear this evening and temperatures will fall to -14 C overnight (-20 with the wind chill).

It will be cloudy on Tuesday with flurries in the morning. The forecast calls for a snowfall amount between 2 and 4 centimetres.

Tomorrow’s high will be -4 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -20 in the morning and more like -6 in the afternoon.

Expect cloudy periods in the evening and an overnight low of -13 C.

On Wednesday – cloudy skies and a high of -7 C. Snow will begin in the evening and temperatures will drop to -13 C overnight.