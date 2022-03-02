Afternoon update: Calgary gets snowy, then warms

UPDATE: Alright... time to make the call. I was living between seven and 10 centimetres... and still am. The better odds now are that by Friday, we'll dip below that range for our total snowfall.

Beyond these projections, the only other shake-ups come in the forms of slight temperature adjustments Saturday (marginally cooler) and Sunday (a smidge warmer).

The fog layer doesn't show much movement... cooler air remains trapped at the surface along with a layer of humidity, which may ding us for another foggy (and freezing-foggy) morning, in addition to that snowfall starting up.

SECOND UPDATE: THERE are the snowfall warnings... Hanna and Lloydminster. So far.

Last night's rapid temperature drop formed a layer of freezing fog that has persisted through the overnight. That will continue lifting throughout the morning.

The Montana low is forming up late tonight – this translates to the development of snow. There's still a look for Calgary to be on the far northern periphery – that would translate to two to three centimetres in total. The better shot, however, remains in the seven to 10 cm range in Calgary. Areas east of the city could top 20 cm, as well, as the counter-clockwise rotation of this large, eastward system doubles back over portions of Alberta on that northern face.

There is also a shot for freezing rain along the southeastern edge of our province from this same system, as warmer temperatures prevail in that region.

Transient flurries are possible through parts of the day, but they aren't representative of any major change in the snowfall total.

Beyond the snow, our five-day outlook has modified, slightly, to which I've added the sixth day of the forecast below; west wind is still expected to give us a shot in the arm, but it’s fallen back a day. Sunday remains fair in the interim, and Saturday has also begun to perk up.

YOUR FIVE-DAY (WITH A BONUS SIXTH DAY) FORECAST:

Tonight

Scattered flurries, low -9 C

Tomorrow

Snow

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: chance of snow, mainly cloudy, low -11 C

Friday

Cloudy, am flurries

Daytime high: -5 C

Evening: clear, low -15 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

I showed off our pic of the day on the CTV News at 6 yesterday! It's the beautiful hoarfrost that you can get under freezing fog conditions. Thanks for letting me use this, Wendy!

