It's shaping up to be a fairly mild January day.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes a mainly cloudy sky through the day with a few sunny breaks and a high of -2°C, about four degrees warmer than the average high for this time of year; however, the wind chill will make it feel more like -10.

We can also expect more than a minute of extra daylight today.

Cloud cover sticks around this evening and overnight, with a low of -4°C. The average is -15°C.

On Thursday, expect another cloudy day with a high of -2°C and a wind chill of around -10.

More seasonal temperatures return on Friday, but so does the sunshine. Friday's sky is looking clear and the forecast calls for a high of -8°C.

A few clouds are in the outlook for the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday have forecast highs of -7°C.