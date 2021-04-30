'A fierce activist, loving mother': Ontario nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

A 55-year-old registered nurse from Peel Region has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a health-care union.

SEIU Healthcare, a union representing more than 60,000 front-line health-care workers in the province, confirmed the death of Lorraine Gouveia on Friday.

“We are mourning the loss of our dear member of 18 years, Lorraine Gouveia, who passed away due to COVID-19,” the union stated.

“Lorraine was a registered nurse, a fierce activist, loving mother, admired friend, and dedicated her life to making the lives of everyone she came in contact with better.”

Ontario reported more 3,887 new COVID-19 cases for the second day straight, and 21 additional COVID-19-related deaths on Friday.